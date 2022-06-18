Seven Sharp's Jeremy Wells with Wellington Paranormal's Mike Minogue. Photo / Supplied

A-listers, TV personalities and guests were told to "dress to impress" for TVNZ's More is More event at St Matthew-in-the-City on Wednesday night.

Hundreds of guests, including advertising power types and TVNZ executives, joined in fun and frivolity with spot prizes given to the best-dressed advertising agency and best-dressed individuals. There was even a Hollywood dress-up and powder room where the brave got into costume.

Spy's best-dressed nomination went to Seven Sharp's Jeremy Wells, who outsmarted new Police Ten 7 co-host, Sam Wallace, with his ensemble. Wells turned heads bobbing around the room as a handsome copper in uniform, posing with another famous copper, Wellington Paranormal's Mike Minogue.

Wells co-host Hilary Barry, who loves a good dress-up, was sadly missing in action due to Covid. After Kamahl Santamaria's shock departure from Breakfast, it was noted by Spy that also missing in action were Breakfast hosts Jenny-May Clarkson and Indira Stewart. Co-host Matty McLean, known to be the life of a party, was there representing the team.

Other TVNZers schmoozing with guests were Seven Sharp reporter Tamati Rimene-Sproat, and Q + A's Jack Tame. Glamming it up were Shortland Street stars Marianne Infante, Ngahuia Piripi, Rebekah Randell and Courtenay Louise.

Shortland Street stars Marianne Infante, Rebekah Randell, Courtenay Louise and Ngahuia Piripi. Photo / Supplied

Last year's Celebrity Treasure Island cast was there en masse and the king and queen of The Bachelor franchise, Art and Matilda Green, were there too.

On top of rolling out their new OnDemand campaign for the newly named TVNZ+, the network announced a concert in conjunction with TikTok this Friday night for Matariki.

The new music event, TVNZ and TikTok Present: Purapura Whetū — Stars of Matariki will include performances from Six60, Hollie Smith, Drax Project, Maisey Rika, Kings performing from an array of stunning locations across Aotearoa in both English and te reo Māori.

The two-hour event marks a ground-breaking collaboration between TVNZ and TikTok and can be can be live-streamed online at TVNZ+ and TVNZ's TikTok @tvnz.official from 9pm.

The other big announcement, that saw more than a few jaws drop, was the name of TVNZ's new dating show hosted by Shavaughn Ruakere, FBOY Island.

Art and Matilda Green. Photo / Supplied

The soon-to-be filmed New Zealand version of the hit HBO Max American dating reality television series focuses on three women trying to identify 24 men as either womanisers or seeking a serious relationship.

New CEO Simon Power, who was in Los Angeles networking with the studios two weeks ago, told guests how much he valued the growing relationships TVNZ has with HBO Max and Paramount. He's pleased, too, with the newly announced multi-year deal with Sony Pictures Television, one of the big Hollywood players with which he has been networking.

Power says tomorrow's launch of TVNZ+ as the first step in growing the network's streaming base, with a plan to not just dominate the local market but, with their international partners, level the playing field with the big overseas streaming guns. He couldn't resist pointing out the recent struggles of Netflix, whose shares have plummeted in the past couple of months, and the short-lived life of CNN+.

And watch out for his personal favourite, Power told the crowd, the upcoming Australian comedy, Colin from Accounts.