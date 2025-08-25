Jay Park has spent more than a decade paving the way in the K-Pop and K-Hip Hop space. Photo / Dean Purcell

From his humble beginnings at school in Seattle, practising his dance moves at lunchtime, to becoming a K-pop idol and being a driving force in the K-Hip Hop and R&B space with songs including Taxi Blurr and McNasty, he’s part of a rising group of performers combining pop, electronic and hip-hop music with big production values – and lots of dancing.

“When I was younger, I definitely listened to a lot of, you know, Jay-Z, Tupac, Usher, Notorious BIG, Nas, Eminem, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg,” Park says.

“In Korea, there’s groups like Drunken Tiger, Epic High, Dynamic Duo, there’s a lot of great people that have, you know, paved the way so that I could try to take it further, and hopefully someone could take it further than me after that.”

K-Pop and Hip-Hop star Jay Park hit New Zealand with his explosive Serenades and Body Rolls tour. Photo / Dean Purcell

The burgeoning Kiwi love affair with K-pop and K-Hip Hop is well documented. Mainstream radio plays popular outfits BTS and Twice, while RNZ reported a K-pop festival at Auckland’s Trust Arena in 2021 and 2022 attracted crowds of up to 12,000 people. The soundtrack from KPop Demon Hunters is also topping the charts here and around the world - and the film just became one of Netflix’s most streamed ever.

And in terms of local talent, Park knows some of the biggest names in K-pop were grown right here.

“I haven’t really been keeping up too much about who’s been in and out of New Zealand. I know a couple of the BlackPink girls are from New Zealand,” Park says about the famous K-pop girl group members Roseanne Park and Jennie Kim, who spent their childhoods in New Zealand.

Park’s performance is just as slick as his peers’. His songs are catchy and teamed with accompanying dance trends perfect for social media. And live, there’s a level of polish Park says he learned over time.

“As a kid, you dance, you sing because you like it. But in order for it to become your job, you have to approach it with a sense of professionality,” he says.

Eager fans line up outside Auckland's Spark Arena to see Jay Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

“You gotta go audition, you gotta go put in work, and you gotta go get yourself out there so that people notice you.”

And people have noticed. So much so that today he’s got his own Soju (Korean alcohol) brand WON and fronts numerous brand deals in both South Korea and the United States.

It’s been five years since Park has visited New Zealand to see his Kiwi “Jaywalkers” (his fandom).

“Kiwi Jaywalkers, oh man, I like their diversity first of all,” Park says.

“I like how each group of people has their own way of expressing themselves to my music. Some are very, very expressive, some are a little bit more shy, and some, you know, are just busy shooting me on camera,” he says of the crowd.

Fan feedback online after the show called it “a night to remember” and an “unforgettable” performance.

While New Zealand loves Park, it’s also evident Park loves New Zealand. The gig was not short on genuine banter amid the underwear-throwing, hip thrusts and pitch-perfect singing.

“New Zealand is a f***ing dope ass country,” he told the crowd during his show.

“I’m here to make memories for you guys and inspire you guys.”

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.