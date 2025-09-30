Country musician Keith Urban and his wife and actress Nicole Kidman. Photo / Reuters.
A wild cause in Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s prenuptial agreement has been exposed.
Reports claim Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have parted ways after 19 years of marriage, with the Oscar-winning actor and her country music husband living separately for several months.
“Sometimes relationships just run their course,” asource told Page Six, adding that Kidman “did not want the separation”.
Insiders say the 58-year-old Big Little Lies star has been “trying to save things” – but the rumours have already sent shockwaves through Hollywood, and attention is quickly turning to what’s at stake if the pair decide to divorce.
The clause states that Kidman would have to pay Urban US$908,000 for every year they were married, so long as the musician stayed away from drugs and alcohol.
Urban previously credited Kidman for helping him win his battle against drugs and booze, following a stint in rehab.
But there’s not just money on the line for their divorce.
Nicole and Keith’s known properties
The pair reportedly own 11 properties across the United States and Australia.
Their first home together was purchased in 2006 after tying the knot in June of that year, and it is a 14.5-ha farm in Franklin, Tennessee. The celeb couple splashed US$3.69 million on the home before selling it for US$4.1m in 2018.
Two years later, in 2008, the A-listers scooped up a five-bedroom, five-bathroom pad in Beverly Hills for US$7m.
In Sydney, the couple bought a penthouse in 2009 for US$6 million in the exclusive Latitude Building in Milsons Point.
They then paid US$2.68 million for a unit down the block before splashing on three more apartments in the very same building, for US$7 million, US$2.78 million and US$1.35 million respectively.
The pair have reportedly spent over US$27.5 million on units in the ritzy apartment block.
In Nashville, their home base is a massive 10,925-sq-f.t mansion complete with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a pool, a tennis court and a private theatre. The couple bought the home in 2008 for US$5.2 million and primarily spend most of their time here.
“While Nicole and Keith own a home in Portugal, their primary residence will continue to be in Nashville,” they added.
Who gets what?
With properties spanning across different corners of the globe and each with its own property laws, any division of assets is expected to be a lengthy and costly process.
And while Kidman appears to be the primary breadwinner, the pair’s long-term marriage will likely complicate the separation of wealth.
For now, the reported split remains just that – unconfirmed. But for a couple long branded as Hollywood’s most enduring love story, the possibility of divorce casts a long and expensive shadow over the once-happy family.