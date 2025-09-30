Together, Kidman and Urban boast a reported combined net worth of almost US$500 million ($862 million) – a staggering empire built on blockbuster films, chart-topping albums and real estate.

Kidman alone is reported to be worth US$375 million ($646.6m) while Urban brings in an additional US$114 million ($196.5m).

But it’s their sprawling property portfolio that really stands out – and could be the primary point of division between the pair if things go south.

The legal document includes multiple clauses you wouldn’t find in a normal prenup, like a ‘cocaine clause,’ which could mean a major payday for Urban if he managed to stay away from drugs and alcohol.

The clause states that Kidman would have to pay Urban US$908,000 for every year they were married, so long as the musician stayed away from drugs and alcohol.

Urban previously credited Kidman for helping him win his battle against drugs and booze, following a stint in rehab.

But there’s not just money on the line for their divorce.

Urban described the dark period, which occurred early into their marriage. Photo / American Film Institiue

Nicole and Keith’s known properties

The pair reportedly own 11 properties across the United States and Australia.

Their first home together was purchased in 2006 after tying the knot in June of that year, and it is a 14.5-ha farm in Franklin, Tennessee. The celeb couple splashed US$3.69 million on the home before selling it for US$4.1m in 2018.

Two years later, in 2008, the A-listers scooped up a five-bedroom, five-bathroom pad in Beverly Hills for US$7m.

In Sydney, the couple bought a penthouse in 2009 for US$6 million in the exclusive Latitude Building in Milsons Point.

They then paid US$2.68 million for a unit down the block before splashing on three more apartments in the very same building, for US$7 million, US$2.78 million and US$1.35 million respectively.

The pair have reportedly spent over US$27.5 million on units in the ritzy apartment block.

The couple own four units inside the Latitude Building in Milson's Point. Photo / Realestate.com

In Nashville, their home base is a massive 10,925-sq-f.t mansion complete with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a pool, a tennis court and a private theatre. The couple bought the home in 2008 for US$5.2 million and primarily spend most of their time here.

They also hold a beautiful US$6.5 million cattle farm in NSW’s Southern Highlands, known as Bunya Hill.

The couple's sprawling Southern Highland's cattle farm. Photo / Realestate.com

Their most glamorous asset may be in New York, where the stars made headlines after splashing US$15 million in 2010 on a duplex penthouse in Chelsea, spanning the top levels of the building.

During the pandemic, they quietly purchased their 11th (and last) known property together – a two-bedroom Manhattan apartment costing US$5.26 million.

It is now reported that Urban has purchased his own home in Nashville, where he is living separately from Kidman and their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Speculation about the couple’s marriage intensified in July this year, after Kidman reportedly applied for residency in Portugal – with Urban’s name noticeably missing from the paperwork.

However, a source at the time brushed off speculation, saying Keith was busy on tour at the time of the residency appointment.

“Keith was unable to be in Portugal for this appointment as he is currently on tour in the US and it is mandatory for applicants to be physically present in order to apply for the visa,” a source told the New York Post.

“While Nicole and Keith own a home in Portugal, their primary residence will continue to be in Nashville,” they added.

Who gets what?

With properties spanning across different corners of the globe and each with its own property laws, any division of assets is expected to be a lengthy and costly process.

And while Kidman appears to be the primary breadwinner, the pair’s long-term marriage will likely complicate the separation of wealth.

For now, the reported split remains just that – unconfirmed. But for a couple long branded as Hollywood’s most enduring love story, the possibility of divorce casts a long and expensive shadow over the once-happy family.

