The couple officially tied the knot at a California courthouse on May 15 before heading to Italy for a gorgeous ceremony in front of friends and family. Photo / Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker partied until 3am at a wild wedding reception after they exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in Italy on Sunday.

The couple said "I do" for a third time at a glitzy wedding at Portofino's Villa Olivetta, a home owned by fashion duo Dolce and Gabbana, who also designed the bride and groom's outfits.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds and their guests retreated to Castello Brown, a castle overlooking the sea, where they partied until the early hours of the morning.

Kourtney, 43, changed out of her corset-style mini-dress for the reception, hitting the dance floor in a short black number with a matching dark-coloured veil.

The couple also wore matching white Mr and Mrs leather jackets to mingle with their guests at the glitzy party.

The reception kicked off with a performance by opera star Andrea Bocelli who sang I Found My Love in Portofino and reports suggest the entertainment also included various cabaret acts.

Kourtney posted this to her Instagram with the caption: Welcome Mr. and Mrs. Barker. Photo / Instagram

During the bash, the newlyweds put on a saucy display as Travis got down on his knees to tear Kourtney's garter from her leg using his teeth.

They later shared their first dance to At Last by Etta James.

Travis' 18-year-old son Landon was among those who gave speeches toasting the couple, while People.com reports the party later kicked off with a set by DJ Cassidy.

Machine Gun Kelly attended the bash with his fiancee Megan Fox and he is also said to have helped entertain the guests by giving an impromptu performance of his track Bloody Valentine.

Kardashian and Barker first exchanged vows in a late-night ceremony in Las Vegas on April 4 but it was said to have been a practice run ahead of their real wedding.

They officially tied the knot at a courthouse in California on May 15 before heading to Italy for their starry ceremony in front of friends and family.

A source previously said: "They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding."