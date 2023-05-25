Home / Entertainment
Premium

In this Swiss town, Tina Turner was a neighbour, not a star

5 minutes to read
New York Times
By Christopher F. Schuetze

Around the world Tina Turner, who died on Wednesday (Thursday NZT) at 83, was known for her music, her powerful stage presence and her barrier-smashing career. But in the Swiss town where she lived for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.