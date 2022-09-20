'I'm very much in love': Rita Ora confirms marriage to Taika Waititi

Rita Ora has given some rare insight into her relationship with the beloved Kiwi director. Photo / Getty Images

Rita Ora has given some rare insight into her relationship with the beloved Kiwi director. Photo / Getty Images

The wedding bells have officially chimed.

British singer Rita Ora has finally confirmed her marriage to Taika Waititi after weeks of speculation.

The couple rarely talk about their relationship to media but in an interview with The Sun the singer mentioned her marriage and said, "I'm in love. I'm very much in love. I'm in love, I'm in love, amen!

"But I love love as well. I've always been such a believer in it and I've always felt like I always wanted the fairytale and that's what I grew up loving."

The popstar went on to say that marriage has always been really important to her as her parents have been together for over 30 years, "for me it was always about love and finding a partner and all that, so I'm really happy I did".

"I made that choice. It made me happy and I love Taika. He's so funny and lovely."

Rumours first circled about the couple's nuptials in August after the beloved Kiwi director was seen in an Instagram story with a band on his ring finger.

Ora placed a caption over the ring seen on Waititi's hand. Photo / Instagram

A source later told The Sun the new Mrs Rita Waititi-Ora and her husband opted for a small affair, described as "... a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are".

The Sun's source went on to surmise why the pair chose a quiet celebration rather than a lavish do.

"Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn't want to make a big song and dance about the wedding," they said, adding that there are plans for a "big, showbiz-style bash" to celebrate their union in time.

However, they told the Sun fans shouldn't expect to see it "being flogged to the highest-bidding magazine".

It comes after the Daily Mail reported the couple are planning a large wedding in London for her friends and family after they were seen in New Zealand presumably visiting Waititi's family in Wellington last month.

An anonymous caller told the Herald Waititi and his wife, reportedly now going by Mrs Waititi-Ora, were "on flight NZ5 at 6.10am" and were seen taking a second flight to the capital, where it's understood Waititi's mum lives.