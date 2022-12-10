The television star is reflecting on why this year has been her best one yet. Photo / Michael Rooke

As she reflects on the year that was, for the first time in a long time Melissa Stokes can confidently say this was one of her best years yet.

“We all couldn’t wait to say goodbye to 2020 and 2021, but this year, I’m not wishing it away,” the mum of two tells.

“I will celebrate 2022 on its way out.”

Now with the holidays in sight, Melissa is looking forward to topping off a wonderful year with her family. And having sons Hugo, 10, and Freddie, 8, in the house, the Christmas excitement has already started. While she’s always loved the holiday, having her boys has only made the season more special.

“Before we had kids, it was just another day, but having the boys makes it such a joyous occasion. Chaotic and messy, just how I like it really,” Melissa laughs.

“Our Freddie still very much believes in the magic of Christmas and reminds me on an almost daily basis to buy carrots for the reindeer. It’s hard not to get swept up in it all.”

Christmas this year will be simpler than usual, as Melissa’s mum Gill has been going through chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with lung cancer six years ago. But it will still feature everything she loves about the day: time with family, good food and hopefully a swim at the beach.

Then, she’s heading up North with her husband, cameraman Dave Pierce, 47, and the boys for a well-deserved holiday. While some parents dread the idea of spending hours in a car with young ones, Melissa can’t wait.

“It sounds strange, but it’s one of my favourite times being in the car as a family,” she shares.

“It’s where you get all the gossip and funny stories. We talk about life and get asked the most hilarious questions.”

At the top of the 1 News presenter’s list of highlights from this year is her trip to London to cover the Queen’s funeral. Though it was a full-on assignment – she landed at Heathrow Airport at 10am and was filming outside Buckingham Palace mere hours later – it reminded her just how much she loves her work.

“I was so nervous,” she admits. “The responsibility of the job weighed heavily on me. I wanted to do a good job because the Queen meant so much to so many people. And I was so grateful to be trusted with the job of delivering the news back to New Zealanders.”

From a teary interview with Kiwi war hero Willie Apiata to watching the long line of mourners patiently wait to pay their respects to the only monarch most of us have ever known, Melissa says the experience will stay with her for a long time.

“It’s taken a few weeks for it to sink in, what we saw and what we accomplished as a team there. It was an extraordinary moment in time.”

Returning to London was also special for the 44-year-old as it was the first time she had been back since she became a mum.

“I love London. I’ve always felt like I left a little piece of me there. It’s where my husband Dave and I met, so I have great memories of London.”

Her only wish was that her family could have joined her for the trip. The two weeks Melissa spent in the UK was the longest she’d been away from her boys.

“I felt terrible because I always told Hugo that they could come with me if I got to go back. But it was great for the kids to see me doing something I loved.

“They’ve always been aware I was on TV, but this was probably the first time the boys realised the power of the media. Everyone at school and around the neighbourhood was interested in it. Their teachers even had them stand up in class and talk about how I’d been to London.”

Looking ahead to the new year, Melissa has a lot to look forward to. One of the most exciting parts is seeing Hugo off to intermediate school. His life was transformed four years ago when he was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Now, with proper help in place, Melissa is delighted to see him thriving.

“I feel thrilled for him. At times, we wondered if we’d get him through the primary years,” she tells with a laugh. “But he is hugely excited about it. It’s amazing.”

For herself, Melissa is excited to incorporate more te reo Māori into her everyday life thanks to her classes with TV personalities Scotty and Stacey Morrison, and feels emboldened to take on new challenges at work.

“Being in London made me want to stretch myself a bit. I feel pretty comfortable and happy about myself as I head into my mid-40s. With that comes more confidence and definitely not caring as much about what people think.”