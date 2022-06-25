Piers Morgan clashes with a guest on his TV show over author J.K. Rowling and the definition of a woman.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan got into a heated conversation with a guest over author JK Rowling and the definition of a woman.

During Friday's episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Morgan invited UK National Union of Students president Larissa Kennedy to discuss a report by the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi), which revealed a surge in support for censorship by students.

The study found that 61 per cent of respondents were opposed to unlimited free speech. Nearly 40 per cent believed student unions should ban all speakers that might cause offence.

And 76 per cent wanted universities to remove any statues or memorials to historical figures they might find offensive.

The two locked horns over the topic, with Morgan arguing the students' positions were wrong.

As the discussion got fierier, the TV host asked Larissa if she would want Harry Potter author JK Rowling - who has caused controversy with her views on transgender people - to be a guest speaker at a university. The student politician snapped.

"What kind of question is that?" she asked.

"As if I have power to stop people from coming to uni."

UK National Union of Students president Larissa Kennedy appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored to discuss banning speakers from universities. Photo / Piers Morgan Uncensored

Morgan continued to press the question and she replied "you answer it then".

He then asked the student organiser about his upcoming debate on the definition of a woman. She told him she wasn't a guest on his next segment.

"What's that got to do with the price of bread Piers?" she said.

"I am not on that segment. Ask the next guest.

"A woman is someone who defines as a woman, period done.

"I said next guest because that's not my segment."

This is not the first time Morgan has butted heads with a guest on his show.

In May, he engaged in a heated debate with a trans activist about trans rights.

The interview started out civilised then soon got out of hand when the protester swore multiple times and called the broadcaster a "c***" on live TV.

The Sky News host abruptly ended his interview and apologised to his viewers for the explicit language.

"Unfortunately, [she was] a complete idiot which is what we saw from the video," he said.

"We hoped we could have a reasonable conversation, that's unfortunately what we saw in the video - a very unpleasant piece of work.

"They think it's fine to come on a show like this and pretend to debate and then engage in just abusive language, that's fine."

A trans rights activist swore on Piers Morgan Uncensored and was abruptly pulled off air for the bad language. Photo / Piers Morgan Uncensored

Later in the show, Morgan further apologised to viewers and issued a ban on the activist ever appearing on the program again.

"It's a shame. I wanted to have a rational, sensible debate. They didn't, so that's it," he explained.

"They won't be back and we move on."