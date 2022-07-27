"Get my wife's name out of your f****** mouth" screamed Will Smith to Chris Rock in one of the most awkward moments in Oscars history. Video / TVNZ

"Get my wife's name out of your f****** mouth" screamed Will Smith to Chris Rock in one of the most awkward moments in Oscars history. Video / TVNZ

Chris Rock has finally addressed the Oscars slap that was heard around the world.

The comedian, who has previously said very little about actor Will Smith slapping him in the face during March's Oscars ceremony, made a joke about the incident during a stand-up show in New York over the weekend.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Rock made the remarks while discussing "cancel culture".

"Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face," he reportedly said during the show at Madison Square Garden.

"I'm not a victim. Yeah, that sh*t hurt, motherf***er. But I shook that sh*t off and went to work the next day. I don't go to the hospital for a paper cut."

Rock was performing alongside Kevin Hart and Dave Chappelle at the event, with Hart bringing a goat on stage and introducing it as "Will Smith".

Rock has only briefly touched on the infamous Oscars incident previously, asking an audience several days after it happened, "How was your weekend?"

He added at the time he would only talk about the slap once he'd had a chance to process it.

Smith, who went on to win the Best Actor Oscar after slapping Rock on stage, has still not spoken about what happened.

He apologised for his behaviour soon afterwards and resigned from the Academy. He's since been banned from the Oscars for 10 years.