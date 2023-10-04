New Zealand band Zed are reuniting for a tour later this year.

New Zealand band Zed are reuniting for a tour later this year.

It may have been hard to find the iconic Kiwi band Zed for a while but 23 years after the Christchurch pop rock group rocketed up the New Zealand charts, only to part ways just four years later, they’re back.

In a major announcement this morning, former bandmates Ben Campbell, Nathan King, Andrew Lynch and Adrian Palmer, have revealed they’re making a major comeback with not only a new single but also a nationwide tour.

Heading all over the country, from Raglan to Dunedin and plenty of stops in between, the Future You tour will feature fan favourite hits including Glorafilia, Hard To Find Her and Renegade Fighter, which has been re-released with a brand new live video.

In a statement released to the Herald, Campbell said after celebrating the 20-year anniversary of their debut album Silencer, they decided to get back into the studio where their passion was reborn.

“Performing live again was all the inspiration we needed. Before long new song ideas were flowing and fairly quickly we’d begun planning the journey of making our third album together.”

King added, “We’re so excited to be on the road again and getting the chance to connect with our fans after all this time. The band is sounding better than ever, and each show is going to be a very special night.”

Joining the band for their North Island shows will be rising indie pop band Borderline, who recently released their debut EP Perfect Movie Scene earlier this year which saw singles Spinning, Going Home (Bitter) and This Is Not Love race up the NZ Hot Singles Chart.

As for the South Island shows, Emma Dilemma will be sharing the stage with the band. The self-described “patron saint of self-sabotage” has forged a solo career with her love for grunge, hip hop, bubble gum pop and a hint of dance which culminated in her debut album Spit hitting number three on the NZ Official Album Chart last July.

Zed’s debut album, Silencer, debuted at number one on the New Zealand Albums Chart in August 2000 with six singles in the Top 40 charts. Solidifying their success, the band’s second album This Little Empire, released in 2003, became a platinum-seller.

New Zealand band Zed are reuniting for a tour later this year.

Throughout their career, the band has celebrated 10 Top 40 singles including Glorafilia, Renegade Fighter, Hard to Find Her and She Glows, all of which will be played at their upcoming concerts alongside their new single.

Zed disbanded in 2004 with each member going on to pursue new ventures, all initially within the music industry. These days, however, Campbell is a restaurateur in Akaroa, King and Lynch work together at Hum Studios and Palmer runs the Addington Co-Op and Common Good Coffee in Christchurch, supplying coffee across New Zealand.

They have also periodically performed throughout the country in the years since disbanding.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Zed

What: Future You Aotearoa tour

When: November - December

Tickets: Tickets are on sale from October 13 at eccles.co.nz