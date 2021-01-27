Iconic Hollywood actress Cloris Leachman dies aged 94

Actresses Mary Tyler Moore, Cloris Leachman, and Betty White. Photo / Getty Images

Oscar and Emmy-winning actress Cloris Leachman has died at the age of 94.

The actress and comedian had a Hollywood career spanning over seven decades, and her work in television saw her break multiple records: She was nominated for 22 Emmys, the most in history, and won eight, tying her with Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the most awarded actress in Emmy history.

Her breakthrough role came as landlady Phyllis in the iconic 70s sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which led to her own spin-off show, Phyllis.

Actress Cloris Leachman has died aged 94. Photo / Getty Images

She also won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 1971 film The Last Picture Show. She appeared in several hit Mel Brooks films during that decade, including Young Frankenstein and High Anxiety.

Leachman didn't slow down in the later decades of her career, appearing as the oldest contestant to date on the 2008 season of US Dancing with the Stars and appearing in TV shows like Two and a Half Men, Hot in Cleveland, The Office and, most recently, the 2019 reboot of Mad About You.

Leachman was Hollywood's most awarded Emmy's actress. Photo / Getty Images

TMZ reports Leachman died of natural causes this week at her home in Encinitas, California, with her daughter, Dinah, by her side.

"She had the best life beginning to end that you could wish for someone," her son told the outlet, adding that "she left everyone with a lot of love".

Tributes are flowing today for a true Hollywood legend:

An incredible talent with an incredible career. Goodbye, Cloris Leachman. pic.twitter.com/GaS7fwWcA1 — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) January 27, 2021

I genuinely thought Cloris Leachman would live forever, how dare she not! RIP to a legend pic.twitter.com/x9XnnSeCpi — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) January 27, 2021

I interviewed Cloris Leachman a little over 10 years ago and this was how our conversation began. Just an extraordinary talent. #RIP https://t.co/aV7jxGeuJq pic.twitter.com/YvUQvQtk5x — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 27, 2021