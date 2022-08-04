Jennifer Coolidge (seen here in TV series The White Lotus) says she saw 'a lot of sexual action' after starring in American Pie. Photo / AP

Jennifer Coolidge got "a lot of sexual action" after starring in American Pie.

The 60-year-old actress took on the role of Jeanine Stifler - known as the 'MILF' or 'Stifler's Mom' - in the 1999 coming-of-age comedy and joked that she has slept with hundreds of people since playing the part.

She said: "I was so happy for American Pie and the MILF thing. I got a lot out of being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie. There were so many benefits to doing that movie. There would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with [had I not done it!]"

Meanwhile, the White Lotus star is also known for playing manicurist Paulette Bonafonte in the Legally Blonde movies opposite Reese Witherspoon and has to deal with fans coming up to her to do impressions of her ditsy character's famous line.

In Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde, Paulette says: "Oh my God, you look like the Fourth of July! Makes me want a hot dog real bad."

Coolidge told Variety: "All day long and all night. Y'know, just so many people like say it on a plane, for f**** sake! It's exhausting, this hot dog story! But I have to go with it. I have to go with it and say 'Oh my God, you sound just like me when you say that!'"

Coolidge is set to appear as Paulette once again in the upcoming Legally Blonde 3 but revealed she is even yet to see a script for the movie.

She said: "Everyone keeps talking about it. I'm very excited about the script that is coming my way but I haven't seen it yet!"