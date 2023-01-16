“I love being a mom. It’s the best decision I ever made for my life." Photo / @katyperry

Katy Perry didn’t feel “good enough” before becoming a mother.

The 38-year-old pop star is engaged to Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, 46, and has two-year-old daughter Daisy with him but admitted despite the incredible highs of her music career, she still had a “desire” to prove herself.

She said: “I could play the Super Bowl and didn’t feel enough. I always felt I was not good enough and there is this desire to prove and that is the gas. After 30, the gas starts to burn and you have to get out of this burning car alive, so it turns on you if you don’t deal with it.”

The I Kissed a Girl hitmaker went on to add that she wants to survive long enough to become a “grandma pop star” and will be using the “pain” of showbusiness to make sure she makes it through the industry alive.

Speaking on the The Goop Podcast, she told Gwyneth Paltrow: “You don’t see a lot of grandmas or grandma pop stars but I want to be one of them. I want to do it for my daughter, my family and my partner. A lot of people don’t get out alive in our business so it is about using that pain and turning it into something profound.”

Last year, Perry revealed that having a child is the “best decision” she ever made.

She said: “I love being a mom. It’s the best decision I ever made for my life. I’m about to take my mom to dinner. A mother’s job is never finished. I’ve grown so much and have even more respect for her after becoming a mother!”