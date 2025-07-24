Advertisement
Hulk Hogan, wrestling icon and pop culture legend, dies aged 71

By Ben Sumner
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

Hulk Hogan rips his shirt as he speaks on the final day of the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo / Ricky Carioti, The Washington Post

Terry Bollea, the Florida wrestler who shot to superstardom as Hulk Hogan and whose tabloid-centric private life became a legal battleground over the First Amendment, has died, World Wrestling Entertainment said in a statement to The Washington Post on Thursday. He was 71.

For a generation of professional wrestling fans,

