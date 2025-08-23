Police confirmed their investigation into the Suburban Commando star’s death is still ongoing.

They said: “We have been in communication with family members – including his son, Nick, and daughter, Brooke. The unique nature of this case has required us to interview multiple witnesses and seek medical records from a variety of providers, and our detectives continue to do that. All of this takes time.”

“The Hogan family has been appreciative of our efforts and our communication with them.”

The update comes after Hogan’s estranged daughter Brooke Hogan called for the release of police body cam footage.

She wrote on Instagram: “FACT: I’ve 100% gotten legit calls from professionals- from police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my Dad on the day of his death telling ME I need to see body cam footage and I need to get a hold of the 911 tapes because they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative we/I/everyone’s been hearing.

“Those same professionals feel so passionately about what they witnessed, they have continued to contact me and push me to find specific answers to this very day.

“They are quite literally putting their careers at risk because they feel so compelled to do the right thing ... I do not have answers as to if the officials who have contacted me about what they witnessed relayed this information to the medical examiner’s office. And if they did, I do not know why it wasn’t taken into consideration.

“All body cam footage and 911 dispatch calls are not available via the Freedom Of Information act. It’s all on lockdown. I do not know why.

“Do I question his general physician signing off on his death certificate, given his background which is available for anyone to see via a simple google search? You can answer that one for yourself.

“I have to trust that my brother is doing his best to get answers. At the end of the day, answers would be great, but none of it brings my Dad back. And my hands are tied.”

Hiss widow Daly previously hit out about conspiracy theories surrounding Hogan’s death.

She urged fans to be “patient” as she slammed “misleading media stories created by faceless AI accounts” and “people not close enough to truly know what was happening”.