Hugh Jackman in a scene from the film Wolverine.

Hugh Jackman is famous for getting ripped for his role as Wolverine in the X-Men films, but he says he bulked up the old-school way.

The Aussie actor appeared on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace where he denied ever taking steroids to play the iconic character.

During the interview, the 54-year-old was asked whether or not he’s ever been on “the juice”, or taken enhancement drugs for the part.

“No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine,” the Oscar nominee said.

“I’ve got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, ‘I don’t love it that much.’

“So no, I just did it the old school way. And I tell you, I’ve eaten more chickens — I’m so sorry to all the vegans and vegetarians and to the chickens of the world.

“Literally, the karma is not good for me. If the deity has anything related to chickens, I’m in trouble.”

Jackman has donned the famous claws nine times and is set to return for a tenth time in Deadpool 3.

The Greatest Showman star told Wallace that his fitness routine to reprise his role as Wolverine will be his job for “six months”.

“I’ve learned you can’t rush it. I’ve learned that it takes time,” Jackman explained.

“So, we have six months from when I finish [the Broadway production of The Music Man] to when I start filming.

“And I’m not doing any other work. I’m going to be with my family and train. That’s going to be my job for six months.

“I’m really fit right now. There’s one thing that eight shows a week, being on Broadway, singing and dancing … is I’m fit. So, I’m healthy. I have a good place to start.

“And apologies, chickens,” he joked. “Run a mile. Start running now because I’m coming for you.”

Jackman first portrayed the Marvel comic book character in 2000′s X-Men.

Last year, the Logan actor and his frenemy Ryan Reynolds announced in a video that he would return as Wolverine opposite Reynolds’ foul-mouthed superhero.

Deadpool 3 is slated for release on November 8, 2024.