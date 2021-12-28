Hugh Jackman contracts Covid in New York, reveals impact on Instagram

Hugh Jackman confirmed his infection in an Instagram video posted so fans could "hear it" from him. Video / Sky News Australia

Hugh Jackman confirmed his infection in an Instagram video posted so fans could "hear it" from him. Video / Sky News Australia

The Aussie superstar has revealed how the virus has affected him in a social media video directed at fans.

Hugh Jackman has tested positive for Covid after an outbreak hit the Broadway production he is starring in.

The Aussie actor, who received a vaccine booster three weeks ago, confirmed his infection in an Instagram video posted so fans could "hear it" from him.

"I tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms and as soon as I'm cleared … looking forward to getting back to The Winter Garden! @MusicManBway," he captioned the clip.

Hugh Jackman confirmed his infection in an Instagram video posted so fans could "hear it" from him. Photo / Getty Images

In the video, Jackman is seen wearing a black facemask and delivering the message against a white wall as he reassured fans.

"Hey good morning, so I just wanted you to hear it from me that I tested positive this morning for Covid," he said.

"My symptoms are like a cold, I have like a scratchy throat and bit of a runny nose but I'm fine. And I'm just gonna do everything I can to get better ASAP.

"And as soon as I'm cleared I'll be back on stage heading to River City. So just wanted you to hear from me. So please stay safe, be healthy, be kind."

The 53-year-old began starring in The Music Man on Broadway before Christmas but just days later his co-star Sutton Foster came down with Covid.

Now, with its second lead in isolation, the production has cancelled all performances until New Year's Day with Jackman out of action until at least January 6.

New York is currently in the midst of a major Omicron surge.