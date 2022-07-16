Hugh Grant has responded to claims he will play Prince Andrew in an upcoming film. Photo / Getty Images

Hugh Grant has responded to the claims he will play Prince Andrew in an upcoming film.

Earlier this week Deadline reported a film about the Duke of York's 2019 bombshell interview about his past friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is in the works.

The outlet claimed Grant was "one of the unconfirmed names" on a "wish list" to play the disgraced prince however the actor has now spoken out and revealed it's the first he's heard of it.

Speaking to The Independent, Grant denied the claims he was on a shortlist for the film and said, "I've heard now."

The film, called Scoop is being created by screenwriter Peter Moffat and producer, Hilary Salmon, with the pair telling Deadline casting has not yet begun, "We have, of course, thoughts," Salmon said but revealed "no one is attached".

The film is set to start production later this year in November.

Scoop will be based largely on the book Scoops: Behind the Scenes of BBC's Most Shocking Interviews and will centre around the infamous 2019 Newsnight interview where Prince Andrew discussed his friendship with Epstein.

The film will also show the behind-the-scenes negotiations of securing the bombshell interview with Moffat describing it as a "very thrilling drama".

In November 2019 after years of headlines about Prince Andrew's close ties with the convicted paedophile, the royal agreed to sit down with BBC presenter Emily Maitlis to answer questions about their relationship.

The royal agreed to sit down with BBC presenter Emily Maitlis to answer questions about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / Getty Images

He also used the interview as an opportunity to deny the accusations that he had sex with then 17-year-old Virginia Roberts-Giuffre.

While there were many shocking moments during the 49 minute interview, a particular standout was when the Duke said he had "no recollection of ever meeting" Giuffre and said her claims that he "sweated profusely" during their time together couldn't possibly be true as he has "a peculiar medical condition which is that I don't sweat … it was almost impossible for me to sweat".

The moment has since been widely ridiculed.

Since the shocking interview Prince Andrew settled his civil case with Giuffre and has been stripped of his Royal titles however he still continues to assert his innocence.