Mark Williams-Thomas is an investigative journalist who helped uncover Jimmy Savile's horrific crimes. Video / Lad Bible

A woman who thinks she is Madeleine McCann will tell her story on an American television show watched by millions around the world.

Followers of the infamous 2007 case were rocked after a 21-year-old woman from Poland took to social media claiming she was the missing British girl.

Julia Wendell – who reportedly also goes by two other surnames, Faustyna and Wandelt – shared “evidence” online that she felt backed her astonishing theory.

These included a compelling comparison of her and Madeleine’s “similar” facial structure, along with her claim that they both have a rare eye defect.

Julia is most likely not Maddie, after a facial recognition analysis failed to match the two. Photo / Instagram, iammadeleinemccan

However, it has since been reported that Julia is most likely not Maddie, after a facial recognition analysis failed to match the two.

But Julia is still holding out hope and is currently waiting for the results of three DNA samples and a genetic test.

With her story making waves around the world, it was revealed today that she has already recorded her first high-profile interview with TV talk show host Dr Phil, who claims to be investigating whether her actions are a “cruel hoax”.

The highly-anticipated episode is expected to air on Monday in the US.

Julia Wendell believes she may be missing Madeleine McCann. Photo / Dr Fia Johansson / Handout

Dr Fia Johansson, a medium and private investigator who is helping Wendell, shared the news to social media.

“I’m very happy for Julia getting a platform to courageously speak up, shedding light on her violent and abusive past and hopefully bringing her closer to justice!” she wrote, alongside what appears to be a screengrab from the episode that shows Julia and herself talking to Dr Phil.

This news was confirmed on the Dr Phil show’s website, with a promo added for the upcoming “exclusive” episode titled, I Believe I am Madeleine McCann.

“In an exclusive interview, Wendell reveals what else she discovered that made her believe she is the girl who vanished in 2007 at 3 years old,” the promo on the Dr Phil website reads.

The episode is set to air on Monday. Photo / Instagram, Fia Johansson

“However, Wendell’s parents in Poland insist she is their biological child and deny she was kidnapped.

“McCann, who would be 19 years old now, was abducted in 2007 while on vacation with her family in Portugal and is presumed dead.

“Has McCann finally been found? Or, is this a cruel hoax?”

Julia has reportedly been staying with Dr Johansson in the US for the last few weeks while the DNA tests are being carried out.

She has not disclosed exactly where Julia is currently living due to fears over her safety.

Madeleine McCann went missing from her bed in a holiday apartment in the Portuguese resort town Praia da Luz on the evening of May 3, 2007, while her parents were having tapas at a restaurant metres away from their villa.

Madeleine’s parents Kate and Gerry McCann, now both 54, recently pledged to “never give up” their quest to find their missing daughter – adding they were entering their 16th year without her with “continued determination and positivity”.

They also have 17-year-old twins Sean and Amelie.

It’s estimated the probe for Maddie has cost £13 million (approximately $25 million) to date.

German investigators believe Maddie was killed by sex predator Christian Brueckner.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated rape and two counts of sexual abuse of children in October last year.

The alleged offences span a 17-year period between 2000 and 2017, The Sun reported at the time.

He has not been charged with any offence in relation to Maddie’s disappearance.







