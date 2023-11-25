(From left): Clay Bergus, Todd Pipes, John Kirtland and Toby Pipes of the musical group Deep Blue Something. Photo / Getty Images

He shot to fame as part of the group Deep Blue Something in the ‘90s. Now, guitarist Clay Bergus has swapped the glitz and glamour of fame for a low-key life.

The Sun has reported the pop star, who rose to fame with the single Breakfast at Tiffany’s, is now enjoying life away from the spotlight working as a retail sales manager.

Working at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood in Fort Worth, Texas, the former group’s guitarist has reportedly been working in the role since the restaurant opened in 2009. He has shared multiple updates on his LinkedIn account, including what the role entails.

Clay Bergus left the world of music behind to work in retail as a sales manager in a restaurant. Photo / LinkedIn

As a sales manager, Bergus reveals he has “implemented marketing strategies” to increase beverage sales each year and is responsible for an annual gross revenue of over US$3 million.

As for his personal life, the former star keeps a low profile on social media, with just 204 Instagram followers. He last posted on the site in May 2019.

It’s a far cry from the life Bergus once lived when Deep Blue Something were at the peak of their fame in 1995 and the band - Todd and Toby Pipes, John Kirtland, Bergus and later, Kirk Tatom - released their biggest hit, Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

The song was an overnight success, reaching number five on the Billboard Hot 100 as well as claiming top spots on multiple world charts - including number one in the UK. However, the band soon proved to be a one-hit wonder, as they lacked success with their future releases.

In 2001, the band’s label Interscope put Deep Blue Something’s next album on hold and threw more resources into Limp Bizkit. It resulted in a court case in which the ‘90s stars sued the label and won, allowing them to break free from the contract they had signed - however, it marked the end of Deep Blue Something, and they soon disbanded.