Ruby Rose and Jessica Origliasso dated from 2016 to 2018. Photo / Instagram @jessicaveronica

Ruby Rose has vowed to expose the “truth” about The Veronicas in a scathing social media post, dubbing the twin singers “horrific”.

The 36-year-old Australian actress, who dated local pop star Jess Origliasso from 2016 until 2018, told her 21 million Instagram followers she was in the middle of writing her first book.

The Pitch Perfect 3 star then openly targeted the Brisbane-born sisters, and said outing them was her “first” priority in the upcoming exposé.

“The truth. It will p*ss a lot of people off,” Rose wrote on her Instagram stories. “But maybe you should have been better? Excited to be free. Excited to tell the truth.

“On the sisters [The Veronicas]? You’re first. How horrific you were.”

Rose and Jess announced their amicable split in April 2018, with Rose saying Jess was “an amazing human being” at the time.

“We still love each other very much and I will always support her and be her biggest advocate,” Rose added in her Twitter statement.

A few short months later, Jess revealed their breakup was anything but amicable, as she publicly hit out at Rose on Instagram and accused her of “continued harassment”.

Jess had shared a photo of herself kissing her new partner, US musician Kai Carlton (the pair have since split), which Rose commented on.

The Veronicas. Photo / Instagram, @theveronicasmusic

“Congratulations! So happy for you both,” Rose wrote alongside the image at the time.

Jess slammed the Orange is the New Black star, writing, “@rubyrose I have requested you not contact me for over 4 months now.

“You have been given my grace of being ignored on every other private platform, so the fact you continue to ignore this to contact me here publicly under the guise of wishing me well, is continued harassment.”

Rose responded, “That is news to me. Copy that. Good vibes only.”

Speaking on The Veronicas’ 2019 Foxtel reality show The Veronicas: Blood is for Life, Jess revealed the toll the relationship had on her behind closed doors, as she confirmed reports of a well-documented feud with her twin sister, Lisa Origliasso.

“Lis and I didn’t talk for a year. I was in a relationship that wasn’t good for me. I became isolated. I had nobody anymore, I only had my relationship,” Jess said.

“Although I have so many regrets in staying as long as I did, and not standing up for myself, I did the most that I could to love that person the best I could.

“I do so much work on the idea of acceptance and forgiveness, and whatever happens from there is that person’s karma. They will continue to manifest what their life is and I will continue to manifest what is for me.”

Lisa also opened up about her sister’s ill-fated romance, saying she was painted as “the enemy”.

“I realised I’d become the enemy in the situation, and I was ultimately … my presence and my love was making it harder for her [Jess],” Lisa said.

“When someone goes through the kind of relationship Jess was in, it’s not like one day you wake up okay and you forget all those different things you were made to feel.”

Rose has rarely spoken about her relationship with Jess but had a well-known feud with Lisa, whom she criticised for celebrating same-sex marriage being legalised in Australia in 2017.

“So glad to see Lisa Origliasso screaming in excitement about the yes vote after telling us she thinks we should feel ‘lucky’ we don’t get stoned to death like they do in other countries and to get over it a few months ago. Really warms my heart,” Rose wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Lisa hit back a short time later, insisting the accusations were false.

“I did not make those statements and I do not hold those views,” she said in a statement.