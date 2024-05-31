Former President Donald Trump leaves the courthouse after a jury found him guilty of all 34 felony counts in his criminal trial. Photo / Pool via AP

31 May, 2024 01:07 AM 3 mins to read

Kathy Griffin, Rob Reiner and John Cusack are among the celebrities sharing their “joy” over Donald Trump’s historic hush money trial guilty verdict.

Comedian Griffin, 63, saw her career nosedive after a 2017 controversy over her posting a photo of violence against scandal-hit Trump, 77, who is now facing four years in prison after being convicted of all 34 counts in his pay-off case – making him the first former US president convicted of a crime.

Trump branded the verdict, which came through on Friday in New York, “disgraceful” and insisted he is a “very innocent man” after being found guilty of falsifying business records.

But Griffin said online after the verdict came in she was crying “tears of joy”.

Director Rob Reiner, 77, celebrated the decision by posting: “GUILTY!!!!!”, while actor John Cusack, 57, posted: “The dumb treacherous criminal is now a convicted felon – 34 times over. Now what will judge do with Trump contempt violations.”

Author Stephen King posted to X: “The Republican candidate for President is a convicted felon.”

Barbra Streisand wrote: “Americans must not allow this felon anywhere near the White House again,” while singer Bette Midler said: “GUILTY ON ALL CHARGES!!!!”

Actor John Leguizamo posted: “We are all cheering for justice and that no one is above the law!”, while Star Trek actor George Takei said: “We should start referring to him as 34 instead of 45.”

Jimmy Kimmel posted to Instagram a picture of Shaquille O’Neal after executing a slam dunk, emphasising his jersey number, 34.

Actor Billy Baldwin, 61, also said: “Guilty on all counts. E Jean Carroll ... Stormy Daniels... Election interference, espionage and inciting an insurrection coming up.”

Comic and longtime Trump critic Rosie O’Donnell posted a photo of the TV news, thanking Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen for “taking responsibility for ur actions - for telling the truth”.

Pop star Katy Perry simply wrote: “LFG” (Let’s f***ing go).

Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner echoed Trump’s sentiments, writing to X: “THE ONLY VERDICT THAT MATTERS IS THE VOTE OF WE THE PEOPLE, OF THE USA, ON NOVEMBER 5 2024!”

Prosecutors accused Trump of falsifying internal business records to cover up hush money payments tied to an alleged scheme to bury stories that might torpedo his 2016 White House bid.

The charges involved reimbursements paid to Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 (NZ$212,400) hush money payment to former pornographic actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for not going public with her claim about a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump.

The prosecution said the reimbursements were falsely logged as “legal expenses”.

The case is the first of Trump´s four indictments to reach trial and is the first-ever criminal case against a former US president.

Judge Juan M Merchan has scheduled Trump’s sentencing for July 11, days before Republicans are set to select him as the 2024 presidential nominee.

The jury announced it had reached a decision in the case via a note to Judge Merchan at 4.20pm on Thursday, minutes after he said the court would adjourn at 4.30pm barring a verdict.