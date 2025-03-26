Hot Wheels enthusiasts young and old rejoice - the high-octane global phenomenon Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow Party is finally coming to New Zealand.
For the first time, Bigfoot, Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark, Race Ace and more fan-favourite trucks will be crash-landing on our shores with their larger-than-life arena show.
The glowing trucks, giant wheels and gravity-defying stunts are set to set to hit Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on September 20, Sky Stadium in Wellington on September 27 and finishing up at Eden Park in Auckland on October 4.
The live show is based on the automotive toy brands Hot Wheels trucks, with fully operational versions of the famous toys coming to life and performing fiery wheelies, donuts and car-crushing stunts.