Mat Stevenson. Photo / Screenshot

Home And Away star Mat Stevenson has opened up about being "drugged and raped" as a teenager, revealing the harrowing details in a Channel 7 documentary.

During Sunday's episode of Spotlight: The Fame Game, Stevenson, 53, admitted he was "uncomfortable" talking about it, but had decided to speak out following the death of co-star and friend Dieter Brummer.

Brummer, pictured here with Home And Away co-star Melissa George, was found dead last year. Photo / Supplied

Brummer, best known for his role opposite Melissa George as Shane Parrish on Home And Away, was found dead in his home in July 2021 at the age of 45.

"I'm a bit uncomfortable opening up about my life because not many people know about it, but if it's going to help someone, that whole notion of being vulnerable, then I'm all for it," Stevenson said.

"I was basically drugged and raped and dragged into a spa and thought I was going to drown, and then woke up naked somewhere.

"I was 18. And then I won my role in Neighbours the next day. I was a pretty fit guy back then too, but when you're paralysed there's nothing you can do."

The actor played Skinner on Neighbours between 1988-1989 before landing his breakout role as Adam Cameron on Home And Away.

Mat Stevenson played Adam Cameron for 10 years on Home And Away. Photo / Supplied

Stevenson explained that, at the time, he "suppressed" the traumatic ordeal and instead "suffered in silence", with his emotions presenting themselves in "toxic behaviours" including drinking and gambling.

After leaving Home And Away, he admitted he had "wanted to find the bottom" as quickly as he could.

"When you're backing slow racehorses and drinking a lot, they're two vices that'll get you where you want to go pretty quickly," Stevenson told the programme.

"And when I found the bottom, I rang my brother up to snip him for some cash, and he said, 'Aren't you tired of making sh*t decisions?' And I said, 'Yeah. I am, mate. I think I am'."

Years on, Stevenson now describes his life as "bloody good", but said that he'd felt compelled to speak out following Brummer's death.

"I got a bloody good life now," he says.

"My greatest role has been [as] a dad. I've come through it. So [Dieter's] death ripped my heart out and I just don't want to lose another bloke. So, if you're suffering, reach out is the message."

Last year, Stevenson made headlines after symbolically adopting his transgender daughter Grace Hyland's best friend Belle Bambi after she was allegedly rejected by her own father.

Hyland shared the news on TikTok, applauding her dad for being so understanding.

"He's always supported me, and he wants to support Bambi, too," Grace said. 'We're sisters now! My BFF's dad left because she's trans. So we did this!'

While the adoption is not legally binding, the certificate recognises Stevenson as Belle's "chosen dad".

Stevenson has also been a huge ally and advocate for his daughter's transition, after she began identifying as a girl at age 12.

The actor told The Sunday Project in 2021 that given the high suicide rate among transgender teenagers he didn't want his daughter "to become one of those statistics".

"Sadly in this country, we have a really high adolescent suicide rate and it's a tragedy. Trans-adolescents are 36 times more likely to self-harm, to commit suicide," he said.

"There's a distinct correlation between lack of support and self-harm."

Grace has been open about her journey, saying she consulted doctors, psychologists and experts in the field for a year before commencing any physical treatment.

Where to get help

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on 0800 044 334 or text 4334. (available 24/7)

• Male Survivors Aotearoa offers a range of confidential support at centres across New Zealand - find your closest one here.

• Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata: 0800 94 22 94 (available 11am-8pm)

• Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.