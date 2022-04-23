Jodi Anasta attends Delta Air Lines 10 Year Australian Anniversary VIP Event on April 02, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Former Home And Away star Jodi Gordon has reportedly checked into rehabilitation after she and her investment banker ex-boyfriend were barred from communicating with each other for two years.

The Logie award winner, 37, and her former partner Sebastian Blackler, 31, agreed to an apprehended violence order (AVO) in Windsor Local Court on Thursday over the "physical altercation" that happened at a bed and breakfast in Kurrajong Heights, north west of Sydney, on April 3.

Gordon nor Blackler appeared in court when their cases were mentioned in Windsor Local Court on Thursday.

Their lawyers told Magistrate Leanne Robinson the former couple had agreed to abide by AVOs preventing them from contacting each other in any way for two years.

Jodi Gordon and now ex-boyfriend Sebastian Blackler. Photo / Instagram/Jodi Gordon

As well as preventing them from contacting each other in any way, they must also not assault, intimidate, threaten, stalk or harass each other or damage each other's property.

It has since been reported by The Daily Telegraph that Gordon entered a Sydney-based rehab clinic and was being treated for various issues.

Gordon or Blackler have not been accused of any wrongdoing and police have laid no charges.

Court documents seen by The Australian revealed NSW Police began investigating after the soap actor allegedly assaulted her then partner with a bottle of wine as he had swelling and bruising to his left eye.

It was also stated Gordon had bruising to her left eye and bottom lip and lumps on her forehead that appeared to be "days old".

"Police fear domestic assaults are occurring between the parties with Gordon's consumption of intoxicating liquor exacerbating the violence," the documents say.

"There is clearly domestic violence occurring between the parties (but they) are reluctant to disclose how the injuries have been sustained."

Gordon starred in Home And Away as Martha Mackenzie from 2005-2010 and later appeared in the Underbelly series in 2012 and Neighbours from 2016-2020.

She won the Logie in 2006 for Popular New Female Talent and was nominated for Popular Actress in 2009.

The couple were together for about six months and reportedly split in May last year.

How to get help

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.



Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)

• Shine: Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)

• It's Not Ok: Family violence information line - 0800 456 450

• Shakti: Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children. Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)

• Ministry of Justice: For information on family violence

• Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga: National Network of Family Violence Services

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women

How to hide your visit:

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.