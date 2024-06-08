Fans of the Home Alone franchise will recognise the stately Chicago home from the films starring Macaulay Culkin.

Fans of the Home Alone franchise will recognise the stately Chicago home from the films starring Macaulay Culkin.

The home of Kevin McCallister’s high jinks is changing hands.

And if the new owner wants to watch Home Alone, there’s a movie theatre inside, one of many upgrades since the suburban Chicago property was renovated and expanded in 2018.

Sale of the Winnetka house, portrayed in the 1990 film, is under way, days after being listed for US$5.25 million ($8.6m), said Dawn McKenna and Katie Moor, agents with Coldwell Banker Realty.

This brick house in Winnetka, Chicago, was featured in the 1990 movie Home Alone. Photo / AP

“We’re thrilled with the way this home captured everyone’s attention and hearts due to its well-deserved place in cinematic history and the timeless holiday memories it evokes,” McKenna and Moor told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The brick Georgian-style house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and more than 836 square metres of space. There’s a fully equipped gym and indoor sports court with a basketball hoop.

Home Alone is the comedic story of 8-year-old Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, who is accidentally left behind while his family travels to Europe at Christmas. Kevin defends the house from two bumbling burglars played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, including by striking them with paint cans swinging from rope.

The house last sold in 2012 for US$1.58m.

It comes after Culkin received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year, reuniting with his on-screen mum Catherine O’Hara as she introduced him at the official ceremony.

The 43-year-old actor played Kevin McCallister in the iconic Christmas film franchise, with the first film released in 1990 and the sequel in 1992. O’Hara starred in the films as his mother Kate.

Introducing Culkin at the Walk of Fame ceremony, O’Hara was pictured embracing her on-screen son and touching his face affectionately as she spoke about the beloved star.

Catherine O'Hara and Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone (1990).

“Home Alone was, is and always will be a beloved sensation,” she said.

“The reason families all over the world can’t let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is Macaulay Culkin.”

She looked back at Culkin’s “perfect” performance in the films, acknowledging that while he “worked really hard” he also made “acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do”.

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald