Actor Kurt Russell and actress Goldie Hawn have been together 1984. Photo / Getty Images

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have a dreamy love story so you may be surprised to learn they aren’t married.

Despite being together for almost 40 years after their romance ignited in 1984, the two Hollywood stars never walked down the aisle, nor said “I do”, and Hawn has finally revealed why.

Speaking to CNN’s Chris Wallace, the 77-year-old Academy Award winner had a snappy reply when asked why she and her 72-year-old beau aren’t married, “Why should we be? Isn’t that a better question?”

When Wallace pushed the question further, the Bird on a Wire actress said both she and Russell have seen what happens when a marriage fails, “When it doesn’t work out, it ends up to be big business,” she said.

The couple starred in Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles together. Photo / Netflix

The actress went on to say, “It’s always ugly,” adding, “Somebody actually has to take a look and say, ‘How many divorces actually are fun? How many divorces actually don’t cost money? How many divorces actually make you hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?’”

The actress – who shares son Wyatt, 37 with Russell – also shared some inside information about her relationship with the actor saying relationships are hard.

“They’re not always easy. There’s all kinds of hurdles we go through. There’s things that we believe in, things we don’t believe in, we agree on.” She said adding that she values her independence and believes it’s important to practice “independent thinking” .

Hawn was been married twice before to Gus Trikonis between 1969 and 1976, while her second marriage was to musician Bill Hudson between 1976 and 1982.

She shares 44-year-old actress Kate Hudson and 46-year-old actor Oliver Hudson with Bill – it’s understand the two Hollywood stars have a good relationship with their mother’s partner and call Russell “pa”.

Russell has also been married before to actress Season Hubley between 1979 and 1983. They share 43-year-old Boston Russell together.