Hollywood actor Anna Faris, known for her roles in Scary Movie and Just Friends, has been spotted by fans travelling through Wellington Airport today despite claims she was previously “banned” from the country.

The 47-year-old star is currently in the country for the filming of the movie I, Object, which started production in the capital last week.

Faris and her husband were spotted by three fans leaving Wellington Airport’s arrivals lounge just before 1pm today.

Palmerston North local Ashleigh, who had a brief interaction with The House Bunny star, told the Herald that Faris was kind and warm towards her fans approaching her.

“No one else seemed to have noticed them, just me and two other girls who wanted a selfie with her.

“I recognised her voice before I turned and saw her.

“I just asked if I could have a selfie with her she said, ‘yes, no problem’. I said, ‘thank you, enjoy your stay’ and she said, ’you’re welcome and thank you’ with a big smile.”

I, Object is being directed by Oscar-nominated Kiwi director Andrew Niccol, who grew up in Paraparaumu.

Faris claims former Prime Minister ‘banned’ her from NZ

Faris’ appearance in New Zealand might have taken some fans by surprise after she previously claimed she was banned from New Zealand following the filming of Yogi Bear in 2010.

Speaking to Justin Long on his podcast Life is Short in 2019, the actor alleged she was banned in 2010 for badmouthing the country, which at the time took former prime minister and then tourism minister John Key by surprise.

“Did I ever tell you about how I got kicked out of New Zealand?” Faris asked Long during their chat. “I didn’t get kicked out, that sounds so dramatic.

“I got a letter from the Minister of Tourism of New Zealand that I was no longer welcome in their country.”

Faris claimed she was banned from New Zealand after she criticised the country following a negative experience she endured while filming here.

The 47-year-old explained she was walking home after a Queens of the Stone Age concert when she was catcalled and verbally berated.

“I was walking back and, this should not be an important detail, but I feel like the societal pressure to make this a detail, I was wearing jeans and a T-shirt and a backpack. And this car drives by and these dudes yell out like, ‘Show us your tits!’ But in a New Zealand accent.”

She said that “felt a little random” until a second car sped past her shouting, “we wanna f*** your p****.

“Anyway, I recounted this story, because it was the only one I had, on The George Lopez Show,” she said. “And then I got a letter from the Minister of Tourism of New Zealand that I was no longer welcome in their country. So then, it became a whole thing.”

“They felt like you had slandered the entire country?” Long asked her, to which she replied, “yeah”.

She also said she wrote a letter to the minister to apologise, concluding it with the fact that “we have a lot of ding dongs here in America as well”.

She claims the ban was then lifted.

However, Key disputed the claims she was banned and that he sent her a letter.

Sir John Key at the time said he never sent a letter to Anna Faris banning her from New Zealand. Photo / Greg Bowker

At the time, Key told the Herald that was unlikely to be the case, as the minister of tourism did not have the authority to ban someone, only the minister of immigration.

“I’d love to see the letter, but I’d be surprised if it was from me.”

In a statement to the Herald, Immigration New Zealand operations manager Michael Carley said: “There are no records against Anna Faris’ file that indicate she was ever banned from New Zealand.”

The matter was resolved and Faris then appeared on an Air NZ safety video with Rhys Darby in 2016.

Kiwi comedian and actor Rhys Darby appeared with Anna Faris in an Air New Zealand inflight safety video in 2016.

“A couple of years ago I did an Air New Zealand safety video. So we are all good,” she said.

As for Faris’ latest project, she’ll be appearing alongside Kiwi actors Karl Urban, Thomasin McKenzie and Jemaine Clement.

Faris is married to cinematographer Michael Barrett. She was previously married to Hollywood actor Chris Pratt between 2009 and 2018.



