He also used the headline-making moment to spruik his renewable aluminium water-bottle company Mananalu, which aims to eliminate single-use plastics.
The Game of Thrones star said he last shaved his beard to launch the brand in 2019, which coincided with filming for Dune.
“At that time, I think we were one of the first ones to release the aluminium bottle, and now, six years later, airports are banning single-use plastics, and all these positive things are happening,” he said.
“The goal is to eliminate waste and cut down on all the emissions.”