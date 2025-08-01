The look we've come to associate with Jason Momoa. Now he has shaved off his beard for a role in Dune: Part Three. Photo / @prideofgypsies

The look we've come to associate with Jason Momoa. Now he has shaved off his beard for a role in Dune: Part Three. Photo / @prideofgypsies

Jason Momoa has shaved his beard for the first time in six years, doing away with his signature facial hair and debuting a clean-shaven look.

“God damn it, I hate it,” the US actor said in a video, which was posted on his official Instagram page.

“Haven’t shaved in six years, and here we are again.”

The 45-year-old Aquaman star is rarely seen without his rugged stubble, making his new appearance quite the sight to digest.

His upcoming schedule for the third Dune film required Momoa to be fresh-faced, as he was in the first feature released back in 2021.