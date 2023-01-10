A Victorian police officer whose heroic efforts saved three people’s lives missed out on a promotion after a minor detail in a TV interview. Photo / 7 News

A Victorian police officer whose heroic efforts saved three people’s lives missed out on a promotion after a minor detail in a TV interview. Photo / 7 News

A Victorian police officer was reportedly knocked back from a promotion after she was reprimanded for earrings she wore during media interviews about her heroic efforts saving three people’s lives.

Leading Senior Constable Sally Fairweather, who was acting sergeant for the Ballan district at the time, was driving on the Western Freeway past Pykes Creek Reservoir last month when she noticed a jet ski circling in the water without passengers.

She jumped into the water in uniform and rescued two men and an 8-year-old boy who had life jackets but were unable to swim and were in “obvious distress”.

Impressed with her actions, Victoria Police had her do media interviews about the rescue and promote water safety a week later. She was also pictured on Victoria Police’s social media.

When asked about reports Fairweather had been denied a promotion after she wore earrings in media appearances, Victoria Police said officers were not allowed to wear earrings and confirmed she was no longer in the acting sergeant position.

“All Victoria Police officers and PSOs are expected to abide by the uniform and appearance standards,” a statement provided to news.com.au said.

“The Victoria Police Manual clearly states that officers are not allowed to wear earrings of any kind while on duty.

“There is no doubt the officer performed a heroic act when rescuing jet skiers in Pykes Creek Reservoir on Sunday, December 11.

“However, it is important that members maintain the uniform standards at all times and it is not uncommon to have a conversation with someone if they are not abiding by the policy.

“The officer in question is no longer acting in the sergeant position. As this is an internal matter, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”

On Tuesday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews addressed the matter, with the Herald Sun reporting he backed leading Fairweather’s bid for a promotion.

“I would hope common sense prevails here and the only consideration should be the outstanding quality of her service, her courage and her commitment to keeping Victorians safe,” he said.

Former Victoria Police chief commissioner Christine Nixon also expressed her shock in an interview on 3AW on Tuesday.

“I can’t quite figure out why earrings might make such a difference to someone’s future promotion,” she said.

She went on to explain why the rules around jewellery were in place but still couldn’t understand the situation.

“You don’t have earrings that might be dangerous. You’re dealing with people who can be offenders and they might grab your ear or something, that has always been a safety issue,” she said.

“But in this case someone who has done some amazing things otherwise, in terms of rescuing people, jumped into action to do something like that, I would have thought there was a bit of a balance.”

Under the Victoria Police Manual’s uniform and appearance standards the only jewellery that can be worn is wristwatches, minimal rings of conservative style, and emergency medical alert bracelets or pendants.

The reported treatment of Fairweather comes when Victoria Police is struggling to recruit officers.