Her Majesty pops into the Rovers: Why Queen Elizabeth took a trip to Coronation Street

Queen Elizabeth meets actors and members of the production team during a visit to the set of the long running television series Coronation Street. Photo / AP Photo

Queen Elizabeth meets actors and members of the production team during a visit to the set of the long running television series Coronation Street. Photo / AP Photo

Queen Elizabeth II has visited the set of Coronation Street to mark the long-running television soap's 60th birthday.

The monarch was all smiles on Thursday as she met veteran cast and crew of the show, walked along the storied cobbled street and visited the studio where the interior of the Rovers Return pub is filmed.

It was the second time the queen, 95, has visited Coronation Street — the first time was in the early 1980s, at the show's original studios in Manchester.

She told the cast it was "really marvellous you've been able to carry on" during the pandemic, and took time to chat to backstage staff, including writers, camera operators, set designers and sound engineers.

The show, which focuses on the lives of residents of the fictional northern English town of Weatherfield, is the world's longest-running drama series.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the set of the long running television series Coronation Street. Photo / AP

Actress Kate Spencer warned the queen the set's cobblestones were hard to walk on in heels, to which the monarch replied: "No, I know. I've been told. Probably better not."

"She just smiles. She listens, she always has and she loves to be made to laugh," Roache said. "I've been lucky to meet her quite a few times and she's always charming, and a laugh is never far away."

The Queen, concluding her tour at the corner shop, was told of the sometimes challenging issues the soap has explored. "Obviously people feel it's something visible, they can relate to. You don't really want too much real life, do you?" she said.

As a souvenir as she left the set, the Queen was presented with a "Corrie Cobble" from the original set, specially engraved by a local stonemason, and some Newton & Ridley beer mats.