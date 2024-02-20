Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment
Updated

Hello Sailor Dave McArtney’s legacy lives on: Daughter Moana on her new music

By Tom Augustine
11 mins to read
Moana McArtney, daughter of the late Dave McArtney - founding member of Hello Sailor - unveils her debut album, A Fleeting Moment of Clarity, in her new guise as Prynne. Photo / Samantha Totty

Moana McArtney, daughter of the late Dave McArtney - founding member of Hello Sailor - unveils her debut album, A Fleeting Moment of Clarity, in her new guise as Prynne. Photo / Samantha Totty

She’s the daughter of Hello Sailor founding member Dave McArtney and model/athlete Donna Mills, and granddaughter of Les Mills (yes, that one), but now Moana McArtney is finding her own spotlight with the release of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.