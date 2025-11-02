Heidi Klum dressed as a 'super-ugly' Medusa for Halloween, with husband Tom Kaulitz as a warrior she had turned to stone. Photo / Getty Images

Heidi Klum had wanted to be a “super-ugly” Medusa for “quite some time”.

The Project Runway host is known for her elaborate Halloween costumes and this year proved no different as she stepped out for her annual Halloween party at the Hard Rock Hotel: The Venue in New York as the Gorgon, complete with moving snakes and terrifying teeth.

She told E! News: “I’ve been thinking about Medusa for quite some time, because I’ve seen over the years obviously many, many Medusas, and I thought, You know, one day I’m going to try my own...

“I really wanted to have snakes that were moving, a super-ugly, super-scary face, really ugly teeth, and to be like a really long rattlesnake.”