Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Heidi Klum teases ‘very ugly’ costume for her 2025 Halloween party

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Heidi Klum has held extravagant annual Halloween parties in New York City for the last 25 years. Photo / Getty Images

Heidi Klum has held extravagant annual Halloween parties in New York City for the last 25 years. Photo / Getty Images

Heidi Klum promises her costume will be “very ugly” this coming Halloween, as she looks to ditch the glam for something far more grotesque.

The 52-year-old model carries the unofficial title of “Queen of Halloween” for her unwavering dedication to the spooky season, which has seen her throw an annual

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save