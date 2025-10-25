“After the worm [in 2022] that felt so simple, I wanted to make something complicated. And with having 15 [performers as part of the costume], being so many bodies creating one thing, I thought that that was different again.

“So I hope I came up with something new again.”

Klum has dropped several hints this month teasing what her costume may be, most recently sharing a photo of a plaster cast of her back and backside on Instagram, which she captioned: “Feeling cheeky”.

Earlier in October, the Project Runway host revealed she’d also had a 3D mould made of her head, teasing followers with: “This is just the beginning”.

Few celebrities commit to Halloween quite like Klum, whose spooky soirees frequented by A-listers, creatives and industry figureheads have become somewhat of a pop culture phenomenon.

Last year, she and husband Tom Kaulitz wowed guests and onlookers alike as they arrived in full-blown E.T. attire, while her 2022 metamorphosis into a giant worm instantly became one of her most talked-about looks to date.

The worm costume took months to create and required a talented team of special effects artists and makeup professionals, including Academy Award nominee Mike Marino.

“No matter how crazy my ideas are, Mike brings them to life,” Klum told Variety in 2022.

“I wanted to be Jessica Rabbit, and he said, ‘No problem.’ I wanted to be the werewolf from the Thriller video, and he said, ‘No problem.’ Clone me five times? ‘No problem.’”

Klum’s ever-evolving Halloween strategy has kept spectators guessing for decades, and helped build a sense of anticipation around whatever she unveils next.

In 2013, Klum recast herself as an eerily realistic old woman, complete with a cane, varicose veins and a rocking chair, which she described on Twitter as “going into the future”.

In 2006, she appeared as the forbidden fruit in a Garden of Eden theme, with then-husband Seal appearing by her side as Eve.

And in 2008, she turned heads as the fierce Hindu goddess Kali, donning multiple blue arms and spears to complete the controversial warrior look.

“It was actually my assistant’s idea,” Klum told reporters at the time.

“My husband and I were in India last year, so she said, ‘Why don’t you do an Indian goddess? Like a scary Indian goddess?’ And I said ‘OK!’”

