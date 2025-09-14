Heidi Klum has shared some heartfelt throwbacks to celebrate son Henry Samuel's 20th birthday.

Heidi Klum has marked her son Henry Samuel’s 20th birthday by sharing a series of personal photographs and tributes on Instagram to her boy.

The supermodel, 52, posted images of Samuel – who she had with her singer ex-husband Seal – throughout the years, from childhood snapshots to more recent pictures to mark him turning 20.

She captioned her carousel of snaps: “We love you all so very much [red heart emoji] HENRY [red heart emoji].”

The photos included images of her cuddling Samuel as a child, a picture of him smiling as a baby, and more recent shots of him playing a video game and looking into the camera.

Samuel is one of four children Klum shares with her former husband Seal, real name Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel, 62.