Their other children are Johan, Lou and Leni Samuel.
In August, Klum shared a selfie with Henry, Johan and Leni Samuel as she moved one of her children into a college dorm in New York City.
She captioned the post: “College move in day NYC [red heart and Statue of Libreryty emojis].”
That same month, Klum attended the return of Kith’s runway show in New York, where Henry Samuel made his debut on the catwalk.
Posting photos and videos from the event, Klum said: “So many beautiful models on the @kith catwalk in New York tonight, but I only have eyes for you @henrygunthersamuel.”
The show took place on the streets of NoHo outside Kith’s renovated flagship store and was the label’s first runway event in six years.
Henry Samuel appeared in a denim-on-denim look, including a light wash jacket and jeans layered over a white bomber jacket and collared shirt, styled with white trainers.
The appearance came shortly after he signed a modelling contract with Next Management.
In a statement released by the agency in July, he said: “I’ve grown up around fashion and entertainment, but stepping into this world myself is a whole new experience.
“I’m grateful to Next Management for this opportunity and excited to learn, grow, and find my own voice in the industry.”