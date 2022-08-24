The disgraced Hollywood film producer was convicted of crimes including rape less than two years ago. Photo / AP

Harvey Weinstein has been granted an appeal.

Almost two years since being convicted of crimes - including rape, the disgraced Hollywood film producer has been granted an appeal.

Speaking to NBC News, Weinstein's lawyer Arthur Aidala referenced the decision made by the courts and said it "acknowledged the unique legal issues in this case".

Continuing on to say, "We are hopeful the entire court will find that Mr Weinstein did not receive a fair trial and reverse his conviction".

The ruling was made by New York State of Appeals Chief Judge Janet DiFiore today and is set to take place next year.

The appeal will include oral arguments, Metro has reported.

Weinstein has commented on the decision through a spokesperson admitting he is "so grateful".

"I am so grateful to my attorneys for working hard and smart on this," he stated, adding, "Their hard work will help me prove my innocence in the end."

If the appeal is successful the court could order a new trial, reverse the ruling of his 2020 conviction or modify his conviction by upholding and vacating some charges.

The court could alternatively rule to uphold the 70-year-old's 2020 conviction.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence after his 2020 conviction in New York for raping an aspiring actress in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006.

He is jailed in California, where he was extradited last year, and is awaiting trial on charges he assaulted five women in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013.

Additionally, British prosecutors authorised police in June to charge the former film mogul with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in 1996.

The Crown Prosecution Service said following a review of evidence, that "charges have been authorised" against Weinstein.

Adding the alleged offences against the woman occurred in July and August 1996.

Sexual harm - Where to get help

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it's not your fault.

How to hide your visit:

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.