Fans have been left shocked after hearing the superstar's accent in a new interview with Zane Lowe. Video / Apple Music

Harry Styles' recent interview has confused the singer's fans.

Despite his third studio album being released tomorrow, the As It Was singer has made headlines because of his unusual accent in his Interview with Apple Music's Zane Low.

Born in Redditch before moving to Cheshire, England, the Watermelon Sugar singer could be heard with what fans believe is an Australian accent.

His former bandmate, Liam Payne, also raised eyebrows with a changing accent when he appeared at the Oscars this year.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to express their surprise with one fan saying "Harry Styles has caught whatever accent Liam Payne had" while another said, "What the heck happened to his accent? Are we going to see Niall talking in a Spanish accent next?"

Meanwhile, a couple of fans came to the aid of the star, with one tweeting "just watched the Harry Styles 'what accent is that' clip and all I can think of is that y'all never met anyone from Redditch before."

Another tweeted, "Ok so why is Harry Styles Aussie accent hot but also surprising but I love it".

Throughout the interview, the singer, 28, reflected on his time in One Direction and the connections with his former bandmates where he said he, Payne, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson will always have "respect" and "deep love" for one another.

Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Harry Styles of One Direction. Photo / Getty Images

He said it was nice to have those friendships at the time because they could understand each other and what they were all going through.

"I feel really lucky that we always had each other to be this unit that felt like you could keep each other in check and you could just have someone else who gets it," he said.

"Because it's impossible to not, at times I think everyone experiences this, feel like, 'Oh, everyone else is on the other side of the glass and I'm on this side of the glass, and no one really gets it.'

"And I think having that is kind of priceless. There is very much a respect between all of us, if we did something together," he added, "And that is something that you can't really undo. And you know, it's like a very deep love for each other, I think."

Styles was only 16 when he auditioned for X-Factor where Simon Cowell placed him and the four other boys in the band in 2010. They quickly gained a huge following and become one of the biggest boy bands of all time before breaking up in 2016.