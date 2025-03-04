They are one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting power couples, but rumours are now swirling there could be trouble in paradise.
Harrison Ford, 82, and Calista Flockhart, 60, are facing speculation about their marriage, with insiders claiming the couple has been living separately for the past three months.
The couple first met in 2002 at the Golden Globes, and have been together ever since.
They married eight years later in 2010 after Ford proposed on a family vacation in 2009.
Now, an insider has claimed that Flockhart “packed up and moved” to New York at the beginning of the year, while her husband remained in Los Angeles.