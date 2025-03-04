Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart pictured in 2023. Photo / AFP

The former Ally McBeal star is currently starring in play Curse of the Starving Class opposite Christian Slater and is thought to be “loving” her time away.

The insider suggested that Ford understands how “important” the project is to his wife and is “trying not to be too clingy”.

“It’s safe to say he is missing her a lot more than she’s missing him,” the source told RadarOnline.

“In fact, you could say she’s flourishing without the demands of being Mrs Ford.”

Harrison Ford has starred in the Indiana Jones films since 1981.

As the couple spends more time apart, the insider suggested that their current arrangement could become their new normal.

Reports of the couple drifting apart emerged shortly after Ford was forced to cancel his presenting gig at the Oscars after being diagnosed with shingles.

Meanwhile, Ford recently took responsibility for one of the biggest movie flops of the last decade.

The actor reprised his role of Indiana Jones in the sequel Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny which was released in 2023 and reportedly made a loss for Disney to the tune of $130 million.

Ford confessed he was a driving force behind the film, the fifth in the franchise, but was not too sad that it flopped.

Speaking of the professional turkey, the Hollywood icon told the Wall Street Journal: “S**t happens. I was really the one who felt there was another story to tell”.