Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment
Updated

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart ‘living apart’ amid rumours of trouble in paradise

By Joshua Haigh
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart are rumoured to be living apart. Photo / AFP

Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart are rumoured to be living apart. Photo / AFP

They are one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting power couples, but rumours are now swirling there could be trouble in paradise.

Harrison Ford, 82, and Calista Flockhart, 60, are facing speculation about their marriage, with insiders claiming the couple has been living separately for the past three months.

The couple first met in 2002 at the Golden Globes, and have been together ever since.

They married eight years later in 2010 after Ford proposed on a family vacation in 2009.

Now, an insider has claimed that Flockhart “packed up and moved” to New York at the beginning of the year, while her husband remained in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart pictured in 2023. Photo / AFP
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart pictured in 2023. Photo / AFP

The former Ally McBeal star is currently starring in play Curse of the Starving Class opposite Christian Slater and is thought to be “loving” her time away.

The insider suggested that Ford understands how “important” the project is to his wife and is “trying not to be too clingy”.

“It’s safe to say he is missing her a lot more than she’s missing him,” the source told RadarOnline.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“In fact, you could say she’s flourishing without the demands of being Mrs Ford.”

Harrison Ford has starred in the Indiana Jones films since 1981.
Harrison Ford has starred in the Indiana Jones films since 1981.

As the couple spends more time apart, the insider suggested that their current arrangement could become their new normal.

Reports of the couple drifting apart emerged shortly after Ford was forced to cancel his presenting gig at the Oscars after being diagnosed with shingles.

Meanwhile, Ford recently took responsibility for one of the biggest movie flops of the last decade.

The actor reprised his role of Indiana Jones in the sequel Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny which was released in 2023 and reportedly made a loss for Disney to the tune of $130 million.

Ford confessed he was a driving force behind the film, the fifth in the franchise, but was not too sad that it flopped.

Speaking of the professional turkey, the Hollywood icon told the Wall Street Journal: “S**t happens. I was really the one who felt there was another story to tell”.

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment