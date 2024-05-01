Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding have announced their engagement after 10 years of dating. Photo / Instagram @rebeccalharding

Australian comedian Andy Lee of the infamous duo, Hamish & Andy, has revealed he is engaged to his girlfriend of 10 years, Rebecca Harding.

The 42-year-old made the adorable announcement during the latest episode of he and Hamish Blake’s podcast this week, revealing his proposal included a sweet gesture linking back to the first time he and Harding met.

“I asked Bec to marry me on Sunday,” Lee said, explaining that the special moment occurred while they were at their “new old house” - a historic mansion in east Melbourne they are currently renovating.

Revealing he told Harding they were at the house to film social media videos before they began their A$5 million ($5.5m) renovations, the star said the pair were standing in front of an old marble fireplace when Lee claimed he saw something in the fireplace and knelt down to retrieve the item.

“When I was down there, I stayed on one knee and I gave her another napkin — because when I first met her at the café, I wrote on a napkin my details — and I gave her another napkin,” he told Blake.

Lee is referring to the couple’s first meeting in 2014. Harding was working as a waitress at a cafe where the comedian dined. Upon catching his eye, he wrote his email address on a napkin and gave it to Harding resulting in their decade-long romance.

The couple made their relationship public in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

In response to the good news, Blake said he and his wife, Zoe Foster Blake, were “crying” with happiness, before cheekily quipping, “Is it a bit quick? That’s all I wanna ask”.

Soon after announcing the news on his podcast, the couple made a post on Instagram. Harding grinned ear to ear as she showed off the diamond ring as Lee affectionately kissed her on the cheek.

They captioned the post: “People keep saying we’ve rushed into this but we don’t care what people say!”

The couple first made their relationship public while at the 2014 Australian Open. The following year, they briefly parted ways as Harding struggled with the “immense pressure” of Lee’s public figure status, however, after six months, they reprised their relationship.

Engagement rumours have been swirling for years, most recently in February when Lee appeared on The Hundred confirming he and Harding had not secretly wed despite fan theories.