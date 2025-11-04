Halsey was hospitalised after a minor medical emergency but assured Boston fans she would perform. Photo / Getty Images

Halsey was hospitalised after a minor medical emergency but assured Boston fans she would perform. Photo / Getty Images

Halsey was rushed to hospital this week after suffering a “minor medical emergency”.

The 31-year-old singer revealed she was in the emergency room until 6am Monday (US time) after her gig the previous night, but assured fans in Boston she would be performing as planned.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “Boston I’m gonna be honest with ya, after the show last night I was in the ER till 6 this morning.

“Minor medical emergency but I am A-Okay now and ready to rock tonight. But if I’m pacing myself, that’s why!

“Huge shout out to Mass General and Dr Kian, Dr Victoria and my nurses Carolyn and Alicia for being the absolute best team I’ve ever met.