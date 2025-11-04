Advertisement
Halsey thanks Boston doctors after ER visit for minor medical issue

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Halsey was hospitalised after a minor medical emergency but assured Boston fans she would perform. Photo / Getty Images

Halsey was rushed to hospital this week after suffering a “minor medical emergency”.

The 31-year-old singer revealed she was in the emergency room until 6am Monday (US time) after her gig the previous night, but assured fans in Boston she would be performing as planned.

She wrote on her Instagram

