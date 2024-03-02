Security footage showed Baldwin Aronow “forcing her way into the locked employee bathroom,” per the police report. Photo / Getty Images

Model Alaia Baldwin Aronow, Hailey Bieber’s older sister, was arrested after a violent incident erupted in a Georgia bar, Club Elan.

According to a police report, which was acquired by Page Six, Baldwin Aronow, 31, was arrested on charges of simple assault, simple battery, battery and criminal trespassing.

Security camera clips show the model “forcing her way into the locked employee bathroom,” as was claimed in the police report. Bartender Haleigh Cauley told authorities that Baldwin Aronow had “told her she needed to change her tampon and asked for a few minutes, which she was granted.”

“A few minutes later when Ms Cauley again entered the restroom, the female removed her tampon and threw it at Ms Cauley,” as seen claimed in the report. “This is when security stepped in and removed the female from the club”, reports Page Six.

The video clips then show Cauley “jumping back out” of the restroom prior to Baldwin Aronow being escorted out of the bar by a security guard whom she put up a struggle with and resisted “the entire way outside”, according to the police report.

“The video clearly shows [Baldwin Aronow] grabbing and pulling [the bouncer’s] hair and hitting [a second bouncer] in the genitals,” the report continues.

Alaia Baldwin attends the Los Angeles Screening of "Below The Belt" at Directors Guild Of America on October 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Baldwin Aronow, however, has since defended herself, sharing a different side of the story. The model claims she had been “forcefully removed from the club” and, at first, objected to the allegation that she forced her way into the restroom. Instead, she says she needed to use the restroom so that she could change her tampon and be sick.

“She also initially denied throwing her used tampon at Ms Cauley but later stated she did throw it,” according to the report.

When asked about the alleged physical altercation with the security guards, Baldwin Aronow informed authorities that she was simply “defending herself.”

Police officials proceeded to charge Hailey Bieber’s sister with assault for throwing a used tampon at the staff member, as well as battery for kicking the security guard in the genitals and ripping a chunk of hair out of a second security guard’s head.

News of Baldwin Aronow’s arrest comes a few days after her father, Stephen Baldwin, asked people to pray for his daughter Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber, which sparked concerns amongst fans that the A-lister couple were struggling with marriage problems.



