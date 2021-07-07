Gwen Stefani shares gorgeous wedding pic with Blake Shelton and her sons all dressed up

Gwen Stefani has shared a serious of lovely photos from her wedding to Blake Shelton on her Instagram page. Photo / Instagram / Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani has shared a serious of lovely photos from her wedding to Blake Shelton on her Instagram page. Photo / Instagram / Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got married on Saturday in a small ceremony in front of their friends and family.

On Monday, Stefani, 51, confirmed that she and Shelton, 45, had tied the knot, sharing stunning photos from the Oklahoma ceremony. The pictures showed Stefani wearing a strapless Vera Wang gown, long veil, and bright red lip, together with a white bouquet. Stefani accessorised with gold bracelets and white cowgirl boots.

Stefani has since added to the collection of stunning wedding photos in her Instagram feed with an adorable shot of her with, now husband, Shelton and her three children Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7.

Page Six reported the nuptials took place at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, where sources previously said he built a chapel on his estate, with the intention of marrying Stefani there. Pictures show a small and intimate chapel surrounded by outdoor tables, white umbrellas and white flowers.

People magazine reported that the wedding weekend started with a family-filled dinner on Friday night at Shelton's restaurant Ole Red in Oklahoma. The magazine reported that according to one onlooker, "they looked really happy together and definitely in love". They added that the group dined on burgers, fries and tacos.

Stefani noted her excitement for the big day by sharing that her family had "kidnapped" her for a bridal shower. "Feeling loved feeling blessed," she wrote at the time.

Stefani and Shelton began dating in 2015 after meeting as coaches on The Voice in the US.

The two singers were both newly divorced at the time. In July 2015, Shelton filed for divorce from Miranda Lambert, his second wife, after four years of marriage. Just weeks later, Stefani and Gavin Rossdale ended things after 13 years of marriage and three children together.