Guy Sebastian says his latest release is ‘the best ballad album I’ve ever made’

Australian singer Guy Sebastian has opened up about his newest record and revealed what inspired his work.

Speaking to Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge the singer, with 14 top 10 singles, said he’s looking forward to people listening to his 10th studio album, 100 Times Round the Sun, which is “the best ballad album I’ve ever made“.

While the album features a mix of songs, Sebastian said he “can’t wait for people to hear the ballads”.

“There’s a track called The Keys and another one called Strangers, they’re my two personal favourites.”

The first ever Australian Idol winner said he wanted to get back to some “soulful joy” on the new record after his last album T.R.U.T.H reflected dealing with tough life moments.