Slash announced the death of Knight with a post on Instagram just one day after cancelling four shows scheduled as part of his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival 2024 tour.

He returned to the stage on July 28 but did not speak about his stepdaughter’s death.

It comes after the star sat down with People magazine where he spoke about his upcoming shows, telling the news outlet he “put all his effort” into making sure they are as special as possible for his fans.

“I’m looking forward to it just being a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to really being able to open up and play my ass off for two hours every day for a couple months, and then also jamming with some of the people that we’re going to be touring with,” he said.

In addition to being stepfather to Knight, Slash shares two children, London, 21, and Cash, 20, with his ex wife, Perla Ferrar.

The British-American musician first found global success in the late 1980s and 1990s as the lead guitarist in the popular rock band, Guns N’ Roses.

With many accolades to his name, including being named the runner-up to Jimi Hendrix in Time magazine’s 2009 version of The 10 Best Electric Guitar Players, as well as being ranked number 65 in Rolling Stone’s The 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member is considered one of the greatest guitarists in history.