Guns N’ Roses star Slash has shared an emotional tribute one week after the shock death of his 25-year-old stepdaughter.
Lucy-Bleu Knight, daughter of Mark Knight and Slash’s wife, Megan Hodges, died “peacefully” on July 19. It remains unclear how she died.
Taking to Instagram, the famed guitarist admitted his heart is “permanently fractured” following Knight’s death. “I will never ever stop missing you & remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity & beauty you have always been. & still are.”
He continued to say, “The brightest light in the lives of so many that loved you so much. I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally.”