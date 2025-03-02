The tumour was diagnosed in 2015.

Kate Walsh appeared on the hit TV show Grey’s Anatomy.

“It was like, ‘Hey, I’m really tired,’” Walsh recalled. “And then it’s like, ‘Oh, the right side of my body is dipping.’”

She initially brushed off the symptoms because others weren’t concerned.

“They’re like, ‘Oh, you’re off.’ I’m like, ‘No,’” she said. “And then, walking the dog, I’m like, ‘It must be a little bit of a windy street.’

“It was just sort of very subtle and then very kind of, ‘Oh, it’s ADD [attention-deficit disorder]. I can’t really focus. Oh, I’ve been scrolling too much.’ That kind of stuff.”

However, Walsh couldn’t shake off her concern about the symptoms and sought medical attention.

“I know how important it is to advocate for one’s own health because people were like, ‘You’re just depressed.’ It was right after [my TV show] Bad Judge got cancelled,” she said.

Kate Walsh in a scene from 13 Reasons Why (2017). Photo / Netflix

People would tell her, “Your show got cancelled. You’re just depressed.” However, she said, “I’m like, ‘No, something’s off.’”

Walsh told Cosmopolitan in 2017 – when she first spoke about the tumour – that she was stunned after receiving her diagnosis.

“I just left my body,” she reflected. “My assistant had driven me there, and I had to go get him so that he could take notes because I was gone. It was never anything I would have imagined.”

She had initially put her symptoms down to menopause, however, it turned out that her tumour was the size of a lemon.

“I really pushed to see a neurologist. I just had an instinct,” she said. “I had to really advocate because they don’t hand out MRIs so easily. But I got an MRI and, thank God I did, because it turned out I had a very sizeable brain tumour in my left frontal lobe.”

Walsh had surgery to remove the growth three days later, and it was later determined to be a benign meningioma – the most common type of primary brain tumour. They account for approximately 30% of all brain tumours.

Kate Walsh in a scene from Emily in Paris (2020). Photo / Netflix

“Thankfully, it turned out to be benign, so I was very, very fortunate,” Walsh said.

Walsh also revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that both her parents have had cancer, with her father dying from lung cancer complications.

In 2023, Walsh opened up to news.com.au about her very different lifestyle in WA.

“I really love Western Australia … I think nature here eclipses everything. It drives me,” she said.

“I like the slowness. It’s really good for me. And then you go back overseas and you’re like, ‘Oh my God. People are insane.’

“I feel very fortunate I can pop back to LA, go to work, and then come back here and live my best life.”

Kate Walsh in a scene from Grey's Anatomy (2009). Photo / ABC

Walsh said her workaholic mindset changed after discovering she had a brain tumour. So she moved from LA to New York (where she still has an apartment she sublets) and made more time for family, friends and travel.

“I think a lot of people can relate, whether it’s some big event or a health crisis, or a marriage ending, or a loss of a loved one, you’re like, ‘OK, I’m still here. Part two,’” she said.

“And for me, that was … I needed my life to be a lot more balanced.

“And then, I fell in love with an Aussie, and here I am. And I love it. I’m very grateful.”