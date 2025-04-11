- Eric Dane has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and plans to continue working.
- He has expressed gratitude for his family’s support and asked for privacy.
- Dane aims to return to the set of Euphoria next week.
Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
The 52-year-old actor has gone public with the news that he’s battling the incurable degenerative condition – which affects the nervous system and causes muscle paralysis.
He revealed he’s grateful for the support of his family but insisted he plans to continue working and hopes to return to the set of his TV show, Euphoria, in the coming days.
He told People magazine: “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.