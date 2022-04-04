Comedian Trevor Noah makes a joke about recent events at last week's Oscars. Video / Twitter

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are off to an exciting start and host Trevor Noah has come armed with plenty of comedic banter following the recent events at last week's Oscars.

This year's show is taking place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and Noah was quick to point out all attendees are taking shots in a very different way compared to last year's awards when there were strict Covid protocols in place:

"Last time, people were doing shots, but it was more Moderna and Pfizer,"

As Noah began his opening monologue, he also made a clever reference to Will Smith's outburst at last week's Oscars ceremony:

"We're gonna be listening to some music, we're gonna be dancing, we're gonna be singing, we're gonna be keeping people's names out of our mouths and we're gonna be giving out awards all throughout the night."

Trevor Noah subtly addressed the Oscars slap in his #GRAMMYs opening bit by saying “we’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths.” 👀



The comment was in reference to Will Smith's outburst when he told Chris Rock to "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth", after hitting the comedian.

Smith's outburst and assault against Oscars presenter Rock was also referenced by Questlove as he presented the Song of the Year award: "I'm gonna present this award, and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me", before saying he was "just joking".

Last week, in a live television moment that shocked the world, Rock was assaulted by Best Actor winner Smith over a comment the comedian made about Smith's wife.

Rock told Pinkett Smith "I can't wait to see you in G.I. Jane II", referring to her baldness, and received a slap to the face by an enraged Smith in response.

Smith has since issued a lengthy apology for his actions. But not before he partied into the wee hours and danced to his own music at the Vanity Fair after-party and posted a picture of himself and Pinkett Smith on his Instagram with the caption: Dressed to choose chaos.

The actor later posted to his Instagram account: "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

He called his actions toward Rock "wrong" and admitted he was out of line.

"I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Smith also issued an apology to the Academy and the Williams family, the inspiration for Smith's Oscar-winning film, King Richard.

"I would also like to apologise to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologise to the Williams family and my King Richard family. I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

"I am a work in progress."