NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | Luxon's tour of CRL and man accused of killing Lyn Fleming named.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

8 Aug, 2025 02:00 AM 2 mins to read

Global superstar country artist Jelly Roll will play his first New Zealand concert in Auckland this November.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter is set to play Western Springs as part of his Down Under 2025 Tour on November 8.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale from 3pm today until 3pm on August 11.

The general release sale starts at 4pm on August 11.

The tour is slated to showcase his 2024 album Beautifully Broken and recent radio hit Liar, which has topped country music charts in the United States, Canada and Australia.