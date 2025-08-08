The multi-award-winning singer, from Nashville, US, is bringing a star-studded lineup on tour, with fellow country artists Shaboozey and Drew Baldridge set to perform with him.
Shaboozey’s hit track A Bar Song (Tipsy) has more than 1.3 billion streams on Spotify, while Baldridge is a rising star in the country scene with his ballad She’s Somebody’s Daughter amassing more than 1.1 billion streams and impressions across platforms.
Jelly Roll’s song I Am Not Okay earned him nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Performance at this year’s Grammy Awards.
He also won Country Artist of the Year at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Known for his genre-bending country music, rapper-turned-country artist Jelly Roll has also made a name for himself through his inspiring speeches.
His impassioned testimony to the US Senate in 2024, advocating for the passage of anti-fentanyl legislation, has 7.6 million views on YouTube.
In the testimony, the artist, whose real name is Jason DeFord, invokes his past with substance abuse to highlight the harm caused by the drug.
His 2023 documentary Save Me, which explores his previous mental health and addiction struggles, was released to critical acclaim.
As part of the Down Under 2025 Tour, Jelly Roll is also performing in Adelaide, Melbourne, Newcastle, Sydney and Perth in October and November.
He’s also headlining the Strummingbird Festival on the Sunshine Coast.