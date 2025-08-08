Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Grammy-winning country artist Jelly Roll to perform in New Zealand for first time

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | Luxon's tour of CRL and man accused of killing Lyn Fleming named.

Global superstar country artist Jelly Roll will play his first New Zealand concert in Auckland this November.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter is set to play Western Springs as part of his Down Under 2025 Tour on November 8.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale from 3pm today until 3pm on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save