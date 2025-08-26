Tātaki Auckland Unlimited chief executive Nick Hill said that pre-Covid Auckland was recognised internationally as an events city, which had encouraged steady investment in hotels.
“We hit a wall at the beginning of 2020 ... Our reputation’s been affected because we haven’t been in the market.”
Luxon said he would look at following a similar model to that of the former Premier of Victoria, Jeff Kennett, who hosted a major event every quarter to help grow the economy.
Higgins said Melbourne takes event attraction ”very seriously” by investing tens of millions in advance and anticipation of events.
“I don’t want to sugarcoat it. It takes money, real cash, and substantial investment to achieve what some role model Australian cities like Melbourne have in this space.
“If they’re talking about it now, that’s great. Then it’s a matter of those who set the budgets budgeting cash to invest, and then having good panels of decision-making on what events they try to secure for New Zealand.”
Tourism, hospitality and accommodation leaders have long advocated for a coherent national strategy to attract major events, and Hospitality NZ chief executive Steve Armitage said the new fund will provide much-needed reassurance for local businesses.
“Many of our members report their best trading days when major events are in town, with bars, cafes and restaurants filled with patrons, and high accommodation bookings for visitors.”
Restaurant Association NZ’s chief executive Marisa Bidois agreed.
“Hospitality businesses feel the immediate flow-on benefits when New Zealand attracts major events.
“Visitors don’t just attend a concert or a sporting match – they dine out, stay in local accommodation, and spend in communities right across the country.”
The Prime Minister’s comments, while welcomed, reflect “what our industry has been saying for a long time”, Bidois said.
Adrian Williams, Accor’s chief operating officer in the Pacific region, said they have seen the impact major events have on stimulating local economies and showcasing New Zealand to the world.
“Accor’s 15 hotels across Auckland experienced a surge in bookings for the Coldplay concerts in November 2024.
“That surge of activity and vibrant energy flowed through the city, filling hotels, restaurants and bars, and creating a huge positive buzz.”
Armitage thought the Government’s call not to progress with a bid to host the 38th America’s Cup in 2027 was a “missed opportunity”. He said having a national strategy with consistent funding is crucial to ensuring we don’t miss out on similar opportunities in the future.