Ramsey believes in the importance of self-discipline.

He said: “The older you get in this industry, you feel the downside of not getting the balance right.

“You can get sucked in, it gets too much and it destroys you, so I’ve always kept that incredible discipline of having a foot in each camp. I have to find time and space to balance out and recalibrate.”

And Gordon thinks the demands of modern diners make the industry much harder than it used to be.

He said: “[I get] incredibly p***** off with the boring philosophers who go, ‘Well in my day it was much harder’. No, it wasn’t.

“Coeliacs, dietary requirements … there’s so many demands now from customers; we were never faced with that kind of complication 20 to 30 years ago”.

In the summer, the 59-year-old star revealed he had undergone surgery to have a cancerous growth removed from his face, but he has now admitted he only spoke out to put paid to any speculation he’d had a facelift.

Praised for sharing the photo of himself with a plaster on his jawline to raise awareness, he admitted that hadn’t been his intention, but he simply wanted to avoid the sort of scrutiny Simon Cowell has faced over his appearance.

He said: “That f****** plaster was the size of a book cover, so I had to come clean.”

Gordon noted the incident “was a scare” but is grateful it was “dealt with immediately”.