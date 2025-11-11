Advertisement
Gordon Ramsay rejects calls for smaller menus for Ozempic diners

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Gordon Ramsay refuses to create new menus for diners using weight-loss medications, criticising the trend. Photo / Getty Images

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has insisted there is “no way” he’ll be creating new menus to stop dieting diners feel like “fat f****”.

The outspoken chef has no plans to follow the likes of Heston Blumenthal, who introduced a “mindful experience” reduced portion menu at his restaurant the Fat Duck

